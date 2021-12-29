Menu
Linda Jane Lemon
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Lemon, Linda Jane

September 20, 1961 - December 24, 2021

Linda Jane Lemon, age 60 of Blair, passed away peacefully at Carter Place in Blair, with her father and brother by her side.

Survived by father Dale Lemon; brother Steven (Heather) Lemon; sister-in-law Pam Lemon; nieces and nephews Chris (Kelly), Ryan, Mitch, Caleb, Peyton and Addison; along with great nephews Charlie and Max.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 31, at 11am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Visitation: 1 hour prior to services at the church.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Blair
1656 Colfax Street, Blair, NE
Dec
31
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Blair
1656 Colfax Street, Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
