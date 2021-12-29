Lemon, Linda Jane



September 20, 1961 - December 24, 2021



Linda Jane Lemon, age 60 of Blair, passed away peacefully at Carter Place in Blair, with her father and brother by her side.



Survived by father Dale Lemon; brother Steven (Heather) Lemon; sister-in-law Pam Lemon; nieces and nephews Chris (Kelly), Ryan, Mitch, Caleb, Peyton and Addison; along with great nephews Charlie and Max.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 31, at 11am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Visitation: 1 hour prior to services at the church.



Campbell Aman Funeral Home



444 S 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 | www.campbellaman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 29, 2021.