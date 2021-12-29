Linda Jane Lemon, age 60 of Blair, passed away peacefully at Carter Place in Blair, with her father and brother by her side.
Survived by father Dale Lemon; brother Steven (Heather) Lemon; sister-in-law Pam Lemon; nieces and nephews Chris (Kelly), Ryan, Mitch, Caleb, Peyton and Addison; along with great nephews Charlie and Max.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, Dec. 31, at 11am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Visitation: 1 hour prior to services at the church.
