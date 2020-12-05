Menu
Linda M. Cramer
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Cramer, Linda M.

January 23, 1954 - December 2, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Delores Cramer; sister, Suzie Cramer; grandmother, Viola Cramer. Survived by brother, Chris Cramer (Brenda); sisters, Carla Rankin, Bonnie Schlichtemeier (Don) and Leslie Cramer; nieces and nephews, Ashley, Andrew, Nicole, Alix and Colton; great nieces and nephew, Avery, Ryker and Rylee.

Private Family Services will be held.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
