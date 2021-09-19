Nelson, Linda L.



April 13, 1960 - September 16, 2021



Survived by husband, Dan Nelson; children: Nicholas Sims, Daniel Nelson, Ryan Sims, Kristie Gastelo, and Nicholas Nelson; grandchildren: Ashlynn Stoysich, Dylan Sims, Colby Sims, Mackenzie Sims, Logan Nelson, Audrina Nelson, Isaiah Gastelo, Adrian Gastelo, Aliyah Gastelo, Dominic Sims, and Oliver Sims; mother, Joyce Luetticke; father, Ron Sims; and siblings: Terry Sims, Randi Schulte, and Lori Thomas.



CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 20, at Forest Lawn Historical Chapel. Final Place of Rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.