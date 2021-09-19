Menu
Linda L. Nelson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Nelson, Linda L.

April 13, 1960 - September 16, 2021

Survived by husband, Dan Nelson; children: Nicholas Sims, Daniel Nelson, Ryan Sims, Kristie Gastelo, and Nicholas Nelson; grandchildren: Ashlynn Stoysich, Dylan Sims, Colby Sims, Mackenzie Sims, Logan Nelson, Audrina Nelson, Isaiah Gastelo, Adrian Gastelo, Aliyah Gastelo, Dominic Sims, and Oliver Sims; mother, Joyce Luetticke; father, Ron Sims; and siblings: Terry Sims, Randi Schulte, and Lori Thomas.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: 11am Monday, September 20, at Forest Lawn Historical Chapel. Final Place of Rest in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
