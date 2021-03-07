Pecoraro, Linda R.



May 17, 1946 - March 4, 2021



Preceded in death by son, Christopher P. Pecoraro; and parents, Paul and Eleanor Schaecher. Survived by husband, John; children, David and Michael Pecoraro, Ashley Rafe (Anthony); grandchildren, Lennox and Jaxson; and brother, Larry Schaecher (Pam).



Family will Receive friends Thursday, March 11th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, March 12th, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 South 114th Street). Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2021.