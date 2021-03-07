Menu
Linda R. Pecoraro
Pecoraro, Linda R.

May 17, 1946 - March 4, 2021

Preceded in death by son, Christopher P. Pecoraro; and parents, Paul and Eleanor Schaecher. Survived by husband, John; children, David and Michael Pecoraro, Ashley Rafe (Anthony); grandchildren, Lennox and Jaxson; and brother, Larry Schaecher (Pam).

Family will Receive friends Thursday, March 11th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, March 12th, 11am at Lutheran Church of the Master (2617 South 114th Street). Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Church.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 South 114th Street, NE
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Keith Hatcher Karen McCready
March 12, 2021
We love you
Kayleigh and Aaron Mosby
March 9, 2021
To John and Family so sorry for your loss , what a wonderful Lady God Bless Jolene Caruso Pecoraro
Jolene Caruso Pecoraro
March 8, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Pecoraro, Schaecher, & Rafe families.
The Rafe Family
March 8, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss my prayers are with Linda and your family Johnny
Jerry Pecoraro
March 8, 2021
Sorry for your loss. I enjoyed being in classes with her.
Roz (Slusher) Taylor
March 7, 2021
Linda used to care for our daughter, Rachel before and after school as a young girl. Remember her as a sweet, caring person
Cindy Waterman
March 7, 2021
