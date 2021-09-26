Stubbs, Linda (Thompson) Quinlan
September 22, 1951 - July 10, 2021
Survived by brother, Glen Thompson; partner, Jim Hubbard; sons, Rick Quinlan and Jared Stubbs; daughter Ashley (Nick) Knight; grandson; granddaughters; nieces; and nephews.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE Friday, October 1 from 4pm-7pm at Heartland Church Network, 2100 S 51st St, Omaha, NE 68106. Memorials suggested to the family.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.