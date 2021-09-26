Menu
Linda Quinlan Stubbs
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Stubbs, Linda (Thompson) Quinlan

September 22, 1951 - July 10, 2021

Survived by brother, Glen Thompson; partner, Jim Hubbard; sons, Rick Quinlan and Jared Stubbs; daughter Ashley (Nick) Knight; grandson; granddaughters; nieces; and nephews.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE Friday, October 1 from 4pm-7pm at Heartland Church Network, 2100 S 51st St, Omaha, NE 68106. Memorials suggested to the family.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.
