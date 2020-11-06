Blair, Linda Sue
April 15, 1947 - October 31, 2020
VISITATION: Friday, Nov. 6th from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd St Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE to follow at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Nov. 7th at 10:30am at St. Bernard's Catholic Church 3601 N 65th St Omaha. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed, please visit https://boxcast.tv/view/linda-blair-ue5rvqt13f90bjoicxk1
. Memorials to the Siena Francis House.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.