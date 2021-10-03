Menu
Lindsey A. Penrod
1984 - 2021
BORN
1984
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Millard South High School
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Penrod, Lindsey A.

December 15, 1984 - October 1, 2021

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by TIME OF SHARING at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Penrod Children's Education Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Time of Sharing, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Oct
5
Service
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The three of you have been through so much at such a young age. I pray it makes you stronger. I am sorry for your lose. If you need to bend an ear or make a ginger bread house please reach out.
David Duncan
Other
October 14, 2021
Virginia and Family: So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Karen Kammann
Other
October 6, 2021
Jerzey, I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Mrs. Bachman
October 4, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Christine McGill
Other
October 4, 2021
Virginia & family, I´m so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you & your family. Peggy Geer
Peggy Geer
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results