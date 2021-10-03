Penrod, Lindsey A.
December 15, 1984 - October 1, 2021
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by TIME OF SHARING at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Penrod Children's Education Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation and Time of Sharing, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2021.