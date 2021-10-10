Menu
Linnea Naven
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Naven, Linnea

November 29, 1938 - September 29, 2021

The force of nature, Linnea Johnson Naven, passed into her eternal peace surrounded by her family in Omaha, NE. Linnea began her life in Corning, IA, but grew her family in Bellevue, NE. She and her beloved husband of 56 years, Norman, raised three kids, Jim, Sheila, and Jerry. Affectionately known as "Grandma Naven" to nearly everyone who met her, she made everyone feel like part of the family.

Preceded in death by her husband; parents, Earl and Rita Johnson; sister, Judy Billings. Survived by her children, Jim (Donelle) Naven, Sheila (Jeff) Lang and Jerry (Paula) Naven; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Words in a memorial do not do her justice. We all hope shes surrounded by "the best ever" of everything, can feel our continuing love, and is living her best life. A force of nature like her deserves nothing less.

VISITATION Friday, October 15, 2021 from 6-8pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE Saturday, October 16th at 12pm at Prairie Rose Cemetery in Corning, IA.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John A Gentleman Mortuaries - Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue
Oct
16
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Prairie Rose Cemetery
Holly Ave and 270th Street, Corning
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
