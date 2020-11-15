Harter, Lisa M.
Age 63
Omaha, NE. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Amber, Steven and Aurora and Michael all of Omaha; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Jan McKeever of Omaha and Debbie Golden of Sugar Grove, IL.
VISITATION Wednesday 5-8pm at the Funeral Home. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Private Family Service will be held Thursday 11am with live streaming for the public, (https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1101486
). Private inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.