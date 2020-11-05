Stark, Lisa P.June 21, 1959 - November 3, 2020She was a very loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother who passed too soon. She is preceded in death by husband, Charles Stark; father, Harold Midkiff; brother, Chuck Midkiff. Survived by her mother, Phyllis J. Midkiff; two children, Jennifer (Amy Miller) Stark and Michael (Andrea Dietze) Stark; brother, George Midkiff; granddaughters, Alexzandra, Skylar, Samatha, and Jordan; nieces, Charity Hathaway, Wendy Turner, Sara Butcher, Andrea Adland, Amy Anderson, and Debi Brown; nephews, Keith Midkiff and Jordan Midkiff; many family and friends.VISITATION Monday, Nov. 9 from 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INTERMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park following service.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500