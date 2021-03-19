Menu
Lisa Anne Rowan
1973 - 2021
BORN
1973
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Rowan, Lisa Anne

December 24, 1973 - March 17, 2021

Beloved daughter of mother, Jeanne Rowan Galas; father, Robert D. Rowan (Joy); twin sister, Lori Rowan Hull (Brandon); niece, Mallory; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

VIGIL with CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:00am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Vigil
10:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
14330 Eagle Run Drive, NE
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
Love, Maria Davison
March 22, 2021
My prayers are with you and the family
Amy Hillabrand
March 20, 2021
We send our sympathy for your loss and all our love to you.
Charles Soula
March 19, 2021
