Rowan, Lisa Anne
December 24, 1973 - March 17, 2021
Beloved daughter of mother, Jeanne Rowan Galas; father, Robert D. Rowan (Joy); twin sister, Lori Rowan Hull (Brandon); niece, Mallory; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
VIGIL with CDC guidelines: Tuesday, March 23rd at 10:00am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at 10:30am at St. Vincent de Paul, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
