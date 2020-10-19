Peters, Lloyd A.
November 24, 1932 - October 15, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 20th, at 12Noon at the West Center Chapel, followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 1pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Forest Lawn with Military Honors by Millard American Legion Post #374 and VFW Post #8334. Memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.
To view live broadcasts of the Prayer and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.