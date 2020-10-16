Brown, Lloyd L.
August 29, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Lloyd L. Brown, age 88 of Grand Island, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Lloyd was born on August 29, 1932 at Hamburg, Iowa, the son of Charles and Dorothy (Yager) Brown. He graduated from Hamburg High School class of 1949 and attended business college in Omaha. Lloyd served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. On June 14, 1958 he was united in marriage to Charlotte Stanley at Ralston Community Church. They were married for over 59 years before her passing.
The couple lived in Omaha where Lloyd worked for White Motor Company for 20 years. A move to Grand Island in 1970 occurred when Lloyd and his two partners started Nebraska Truck Center Inc. NTC was one of the first two franchises issued by Freightliner Corp. The company has three locations in Grand Island, North Platte and Hastings. Lloyd and one of his original partners also started the Omaha Truck Center Inc. in 1975 which is now known as Truck Center Companies.
Lloyd was a 50-year member of First Presbyterian Church, President of Overland Trails Council, BSA, served on the Nebraska Trucking Association Board, NE New Car and Truck Dealers Association, American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He had earned several awards and recognitions through these organizations including National Truck Dealer of the Year Finalist and the Silver Beaver Award from the Boy Scouts.
He and Charlotte were avid Husker fans, enjoying both football and volleyball, and attending both home and away football games since the 1970's. Other enjoyments included fishing, playing cards with friends, and golfing.
Those left to cherish his memory include children and their spouses, Kent and Tonja Brown of Grand Island, Kurt and Cindy Brown of Grand Island and Connie and Matthew Huck of Omaha; a daughter-in-law, Patty and Rick Sorensen of Kearney; grandchildren, Kyle Brown and Anna Unruh, Kelly and Nick Djernes, Justin and Emily Brown, Kevin and Alexis Brown, Aryn Huck and JD McCown, Amanda and Stephen Nielsen, Cody Brown and Ray Huck; step-grandchildren, Emily Broadwell, Lacey Broadwell and Tia Broadwell; great-grandchildren, Brenna Djernes, Adelynn Djernes, Willa Djernes, Whitney Brown and Oliver Brown.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, who died December 4, 2017; his parents; a sister, Norma Lee Ramsay and a brother, James Brown.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Saturday, October 24th, at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Kevin Geurink will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. To help protect one another, facemasks are required. Entombment of ashes will be in the church's columbarium. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Oct. 23rd, from 5:30-7pm, at Nebraska Truck Center Inc., 4747 Juergen Road, Grand Island. Husker gear is suggested.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, American Cancer Society
, or any Veterans support organizations.
ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME
2929 S. Locust St., Grand Island, NE | (308) 398-2929
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.