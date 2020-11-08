Menu
Lloyd L. Newman
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Newman, Lloyd L.

September 30, 1943 - November 5, 2020

Springfield. Lloyd Lyle Newman, of Springfield NE, passed away in his home at Villa Springs on November 5, 2020. He was born September 30, 1943 in Imperial, NE to Lyle and Pearl Newman. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Pearl Newman. He is survived by his sister, Sandra Linse; his brother, Larry Newman; his 3 sons and their families, Troy (Deedra) Newman, Tab (Misty) Newman, Tom (Jeanna) Newman; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-grandchildren.

CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE 10am Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Roeder Mortuary 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel

11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE - 402-332-0090

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
