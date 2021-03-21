Menu
Lloyd Wright Jr.
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Wright, Lloyd, Jr.

April 4, 1936 - March 19, 2021

Age 84 of Blair, NE. Survived by wife, Joan; children, Debbie Burger, and Ken (Sue) Wright; grandchildren, Chantell (Dennis) Gravedoni, Jeff Tierney, Chelsea (Dustin) Kugler, Camden Wright, and Angie (Terry) Bassinger; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Peggy Hipnar.

SERVICE TIME AND LOCATION CHANGE.

PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, from 2-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday at 2pm at Rearch Church (formerly Country Bible) in Blair. Military Graveside Services following in the Blair Cemetery.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 22, 2021
