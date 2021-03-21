Wright, Lloyd, Jr.
April 4, 1936 - March 19, 2021
Age 84 of Blair, NE. Survived by wife, Joan; children, Debbie Burger, and Ken (Sue) Wright; grandchildren, Chantell (Dennis) Gravedoni, Jeff Tierney, Chelsea (Dustin) Kugler, Camden Wright, and Angie (Terry) Bassinger; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Peggy Hipnar.
SERVICE TIME AND LOCATION CHANGE.
PUBLIC VISITATION: Monday, from 2-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday at 2pm at Rearch Church (formerly Country Bible) in Blair. Military Graveside Services following in the Blair Cemetery.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.