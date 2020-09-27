Menu
Lois A. Blair
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Blair, Lois A.

July 20, 1933 - September 20, 2020

Preceded in death by parents; son, Lance; son-in-law, Larry Kennell; and sister, LaVonne. Survived by daughter, Lisa A. Kennell; son, Steve P. Blair (Sue); grandchildren: Carter, Conner, Megan, Rob, Allie, Lance Jr., and Lauren; great-grandchild, Kamryn; life partner, Duane Wilcox; and puppy, CeeCee.

Cremation. No Services.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
