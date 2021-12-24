Allen, Lois J.June 25, 1939 - December 19, 2021Survived by children, Julie Baker and Randall Schlensig; siblings, Rosemary Ryan, and Charles Butler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many other relatives and friends.VISITATION: Monday, December 27, from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). INURNMENT: Branson Cemetery in Loveland, IA at a later date. For more details, visit:BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400