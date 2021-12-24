Menu
Lois J. Allen
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Allen, Lois J.

June 25, 1939 - December 19, 2021

Survived by children, Julie Baker and Randall Schlensig; siblings, Rosemary Ryan, and Charles Butler; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Monday, December 27, from 5-8pm at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). INURNMENT: Branson Cemetery in Loveland, IA at a later date. For more details, visit:

www.bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
