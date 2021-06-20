We were all so sorry to hear of the passing of Lois. She was a wonderful cousin, never pretentious, and always ready to laugh. Our deepest condolences to Rick, Sue, Marie, and the rest of the family.
The Schwee Families
June 22, 2021
Rick, just saw this on my OWH website.
I'm very sorry about Lois' passing. Condolences
to tour entire family. John B, LHP, FL.
john l bozak
June 21, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to the Bornhoft family! We know she will be dearly missed!
Mike and Lisa Doeden
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to read this. My deepest condolences to you Jeff, your brother, dad and the entire family! Kim Tack (Chuck Tacks Mom)
Kim Tack
June 20, 2021
To the family of Lois, I am so sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful person, and I really enjoyed spending time with her and Rick when I lived in Millard.My deepest sympathies and prayers to the family.