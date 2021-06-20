Menu
Lois Jean Bornhoft
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
April 27, 1950 - May 29, 2021
CELEBRATION OF LIFE GATHERING will be held Saturday, June 26th, from 2-6pm at Millard American Legion, 13913 S St., Omaha, NE 68137.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Millard American Legion
13913 S St., Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were all so sorry to hear of the passing of Lois. She was a wonderful cousin, never pretentious, and always ready to laugh. Our deepest condolences to Rick, Sue, Marie, and the rest of the family.
The Schwee Families
June 22, 2021
Rick, just saw this on my OWH website. I'm very sorry about Lois' passing. Condolences to tour entire family. John B, LHP, FL.
john l bozak
June 21, 2021
Our sincerest condolences to the Bornhoft family! We know she will be dearly missed!
Mike and Lisa Doeden
Other
June 21, 2021
I am so sorry to read this. My deepest condolences to you Jeff, your brother, dad and the entire family! Kim Tack (Chuck Tacks Mom)
Kim Tack
Other
June 20, 2021
To the family of Lois, I am so sorry for your loss, she was a wonderful person, and I really enjoyed spending time with her and Rick when I lived in Millard.My deepest sympathies and prayers to the family.
Terri Mayhew
June 20, 2021
