I couldn't have asked for a better Mother. You are precious and dear in our hearts, and you are missed every day until we are reunited in joy in the glory of the Heavenly Father, and we get to Live together forever in health and happiness as the Creator intended.
We will take care of Dad and each other. The Love that you gave us Lives on in us.
Elizabeth A Bruning
March 24, 2021
She was a great lady and I will miss her quit whit and fiery spirit. Remembering the good times. Hugs to the family
TJ Speth
Friend
March 17, 2021
Bill, I was so sorry to learn about the loss of your wife. My heart goes out to you.
Jo Ann Robb
March 16, 2021
Dear Bruning family.. I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Lois and the gang at Big Fred's ...1970's. Before there was Big Fred's pizza, it was the bar on 29th street where the Bruning love gave me a firm foundation in God's kind of love. That apartment in back I found my first best friend. I didn't know when Fred, Rose, Lura went home, but I know they are in glory. Lois was that smiling face hanging out next to Bill at the bar..and with Bernie and the girls giggling behind the counter.. I thank God for you and those days. I ran into obit looking for another and found 2 that passed from my past..maybe He is calling us all soon.. Prepared..you just know Jesus was a part of history and faith in Him plus nothing gets you into heaven.. My 32 year old son passed with scripture tattooed on his ribcage..and angel wings around a dove on his chest.. ..assurance 4 years ago doing what he loved best ..riding his motorcycle... Feels like yesterday.. But. So many memories today. Live under His wing..Thank you for the love... Lolove Sue Napravnik Coffman
SUSAN COFFMAN
Coworker
March 16, 2021
RIP Lois. Your Knight in Shinny Armor. You will be missed.