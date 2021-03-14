Dear Bruning family.. I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Lois and the gang at Big Fred's ...1970's. Before there was Big Fred's pizza, it was the bar on 29th street where the Bruning love gave me a firm foundation in God's kind of love. That apartment in back I found my first best friend. I didn't know when Fred, Rose, Lura went home, but I know they are in glory. Lois was that smiling face hanging out next to Bill at the bar..and with Bernie and the girls giggling behind the counter.. I thank God for you and those days. I ran into obit looking for another and found 2 that passed from my past..maybe He is calling us all soon.. Prepared..you just know Jesus was a part of history and faith in Him plus nothing gets you into heaven.. My 32 year old son passed with scripture tattooed on his ribcage..and angel wings around a dove on his chest.. ..assurance 4 years ago doing what he loved best ..riding his motorcycle... Feels like yesterday.. But. So many memories today. Live under His wing..Thank you for the love... Lolove Sue Napravnik Coffman

SUSAN COFFMAN Coworker March 16, 2021