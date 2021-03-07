Eaton, Lois LaVonne Jensen Leeder



April 17, 1928 - February 27, 2021



Lois LaVonne Jensen Leeder Eaton died peacefully in her sleep, the morning of February 27, 2021 at home in Omaha. She was 92 years old. Lois was born in Kennard, NE on April 17, 1928, where she spent the majority of her childhood on the family farm. She was preceded in death by her mother, Myrtle Petersen Jensen; and her father, Lillard Jensen; sister, Eleanor and brother-in-law, Bondo Hansen; sister, Loraine and brother-in-law, Leo Hooks; husband, Ralph Leeder; husband, Bill Eaton; and daughter, Denise Leeder Paul.



She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann and brother-in-law, Ralph Nielsen of Omaha; brother, James Jensen and sister-in-law, Joan of Omaha; son, David Leeder and daughter-in-law, Lori of Houston, TX; son-in-law, Dave Paul, of Lebo, KS; and many wonderful nieces and nephews; her grandchildren, Dustin Paul and his wife, Stephanie and great-granddaughters, Sarah, Lainey and Sydnee of Sealy, TX; Jennie Leeder Clark and her husband, Kevin and great-grandchildren, Liam and Lottie of Los Altos, CA; Daniel Paul and his wife, Kelly, and great-grandsons, Gunner and Wyatt of Beatrice, NE; Jill Leeder Burk and her husband, Dan, and great-grandsons, Eli and JJ of Denver, CO; and at the end of this month, great-granddaughter, Taylor Rose, and Alexandra Leeder King and her husband, Garrett, and great-grandsons, Wesley, Jordan and Riley of Houston, TX.



In honor of Lois and the life she personified, please do a thankless task for someone in need.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.