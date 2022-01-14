Lois (Lund) Ellwanger passed away January 7th after a brief battle with cancer. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Alma Lund; her brother, Duane Lund and sister, Nelda Drost. She is survived by brothers; Loren Lund (Marilyn) of Bassett, NE and Ronald Lund (Janice) of Yuma, AZ; her husband of 59 years, Gary; children: Jeff Ellwanger (Marva) of Sidney, NE; Michelle Ellwanger of Omaha; and Gina Sturdevant of Lincoln; grandchildren: April Ellwanger-Smith (Ken), J.D. Ellwanger, Kylie Ellwanger, Spencer Ellwanger, Thomas Ellwanger, Emony Roberts (Avery) and Nathaniel Sturdevant; great-grandson, Avery Roberts Jr.
I am so sorry to hear of "Mrs. E´s" passing. I have many fond memories of her from Harrison school and Camp Fire Girls days. I am very sorry for your loss.
Brenda (Barber) Thacker
School
January 16, 2022
I will miss visiting with my sister-in-law on the phone. I loved her like a sister. She will be greatly missed.
Lois Lund
January 15, 2022
My dear friend for fifty-some years was the consummate neighborhood baby-sitter! And always willing to sit and listen while brewing the best cup of coffee in that big pot on the stove--no measurements needed! A home-body, full of common sense and content with what she had and where she was, always. I love you Lois!
Arva Herman
Friend
January 14, 2022
So sorry, have such fond memories when we were little girls!
DuWayne and Ann Thompson
January 14, 2022
So shocked and so very sorry to read the sad news. I send my best wishes and hugs to all of her family. I am just so sorry I lost touch with Lois the last few years. Rest in peace classmate of 1957.