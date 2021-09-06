Endelman, Lois J.
June 11, 1925 - September 4, 2021
Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Endelman; and son, C. Randy Endelman. Survived by children, Sue (Paul) Blackman, and Michael (Krista) Endelman; daughter-in-law, Penny Endelman; and 8 grandchildren.
Services were held Monday, September 6th, at Golden Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Temple Israel, or the Jewish Federation.
