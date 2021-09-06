Menu
Lois J. Endelman
Endelman, Lois J.

June 11, 1925 - September 4, 2021

Preceded in death by her husband, Robert Endelman; and son, C. Randy Endelman. Survived by children, Sue (Paul) Blackman, and Michael (Krista) Endelman; daughter-in-law, Penny Endelman; and 8 grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, September 6th, at Golden Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Temple Israel, or the Jewish Federation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Golden Hill cemetery
5109 North 42 Street, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing.
Vince Haman
Friend
September 6, 2021
