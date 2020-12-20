Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Hansen, Lois Lavonne (Dorn)
July 27, 1933 - December 15, 2020
On December 15, 2020, our beloved Lois Lavonne (Dorn) Hansen of Council Bluffs joined the heavenly angels. She was born July 27, 1933, on a farm in Neola, IA to the late Ruby (Peterson) and Earl Dorn.
She was preceded in death by her loving siblings: brothers, Bob Dorn, Ken Dorn, Darrell Dorn; sisters, Madeline Pitt, Thelma Hunter and Dorothy Ward. Lois is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Robert D. Hansen. Survivors also include daughter, Susan Doherty (Jim) of Yorktown, VA; sons, Steve Hansen (Stephani) of Council Bluffs, IA and Scott Hansen (Carmen) of Tabor, IA. She was a proud grandmother of Sean Doherty (Carmen) and Shannon Stickler (Jason) of Richmond, VA and Molly Fellows (Josh) of Council Bluffs, IA; and great-grandchildren, Declan and Harper Doherty, Delaney and Brenna Stickler and Ruby Fellows. She is also survived by her dear brothers, Don Dorn (Donna) of Milford, IA and Larry Dorn (Phyllis) of Ankeny, IA; brother-in-law, Chuck Hansen (Lila) of Council Bluffs, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was a 1951 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School where she was an enthusiastic member of the Giddy Pips Social Group. With that group she established a lifetime of friendships and they continued to gather, coming in from across the country, in Council Bluffs throughout the years for celebrations.
After 25 years, Lois retired as the Guidance Secretary at Lewis Central High School. She was a strong Christian and an active and longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She was a proud Danish American and a highlight memory was when she had the opportunity to celebrate a 4th of July in Denmark. Lois was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan and excitedly donned her black and gold on game days.
She devoted her life to her family and shared a smile with everyone she met. Family gatherings always brought her great joy. For 50+ years, Lois and Bob enjoyed a fun-loving neighborhood community. Many memories were created and will live on. New friendships had been made during the past three years while residing in the caring community at Bethany Heights.
A Private Graveside Service will be held with family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.
Mom taught us love, kindness and compassion. What a gift it was to know her, love her and see the beautiful mark she made on this world.
CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING
Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
8 Entries
Farewell my friend, we shared events for lo the many years! So thankful for your friendship. Rest In Peace!
Carol Gunn Olsen
December 21, 2020
It was a joy to have known Lois. We are thinking of Bob and the wonderful family the two of them created.
Bob and Patty Henrichs
December 21, 2020
So sorry for the loss of you're mother. You will always have the wonderful memories to keep her in you're heart.
Bob Redden
December 20, 2020
Lois was one of the classiest and gracious ladies I ever knew. As guidance secretary at Lewis Central, she was always such an encouragement to staff and students alike. Her and Bob´s care and love for each other serve as a role model for any successful marriage.
Bob Barney
December 19, 2020
Barney
Bob
December 19, 2020
To a royal lady who I will deeply miss.
Junie
June P Carson
December 19, 2020
Lois was one of the first to welcome us to our neighborhood. Bob and Lois introduced us to feeding the many different birds. Our back yards joined so it was daily waves and comfort in knowing them. What a kind and giving person. We sure miss our wonderful neighbors. Prayers to you all for your loss