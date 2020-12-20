Hansen, Lois Lavonne (Dorn)



July 27, 1933 - December 15, 2020



On December 15, 2020, our beloved Lois Lavonne (Dorn) Hansen of Council Bluffs joined the heavenly angels. She was born July 27, 1933, on a farm in Neola, IA to the late Ruby (Peterson) and Earl Dorn.



She was preceded in death by her loving siblings: brothers, Bob Dorn, Ken Dorn, Darrell Dorn; sisters, Madeline Pitt, Thelma Hunter and Dorothy Ward. Lois is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 68 years, Robert D. Hansen. Survivors also include daughter, Susan Doherty (Jim) of Yorktown, VA; sons, Steve Hansen (Stephani) of Council Bluffs, IA and Scott Hansen (Carmen) of Tabor, IA. She was a proud grandmother of Sean Doherty (Carmen) and Shannon Stickler (Jason) of Richmond, VA and Molly Fellows (Josh) of Council Bluffs, IA; and great-grandchildren, Declan and Harper Doherty, Delaney and Brenna Stickler and Ruby Fellows. She is also survived by her dear brothers, Don Dorn (Donna) of Milford, IA and Larry Dorn (Phyllis) of Ankeny, IA; brother-in-law, Chuck Hansen (Lila) of Council Bluffs, IA; and many nieces and nephews.



Lois was a 1951 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School where she was an enthusiastic member of the Giddy Pips Social Group. With that group she established a lifetime of friendships and they continued to gather, coming in from across the country, in Council Bluffs throughout the years for celebrations.



After 25 years, Lois retired as the Guidance Secretary at Lewis Central High School. She was a strong Christian and an active and longtime member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. She was a proud Danish American and a highlight memory was when she had the opportunity to celebrate a 4th of July in Denmark. Lois was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye fan and excitedly donned her black and gold on game days.



She devoted her life to her family and shared a smile with everyone she met. Family gatherings always brought her great joy. For 50+ years, Lois and Bob enjoyed a fun-loving neighborhood community. Many memories were created and will live on. New friendships had been made during the past three years while residing in the caring community at Bethany Heights.



A Private Graveside Service will be held with family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Memorials may be sent to Our Savior's Lutheran Church.



Mom taught us love, kindness and compassion. What a gift it was to know her, love her and see the beautiful mark she made on this world.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.