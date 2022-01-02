Johnson, Lois J.January 4, 1926 - December 30, 2021Born on January 4, 1926, in Abingdon, VA.Passed away on December 30, 2021 at Brookestone Village in the Arms of God. Lois was a loving mother and creator of a happy home. She made our world a better place.Lois and her brothers and sisters were raised in Fullerton, NE. She married Howard Johnson in 1947. She was a traditional mother and homemaker, believing that her work was the greatest of all possible jobs. The person she most admired was Rev. Billy Graham. She was a devoted Christian with her love for Jesus Christ at the center of her life.Lois is survived by her four children: Howard M. Johnson Jr. (Barbara), Deborah Wright, David Johnson (Ann), and Douglas Johnson (Debra); eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Kathleen Nesbitt; brothers-in-law: Oliver Nesbitt and Wendell Brooks; and sisters-in-law: Betty Jo Johnson and Barbara Denton.She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Johnson; parents: Willis and Wilma Denton; brothers: Bill Denton and Dick Denton; sisters: Lillian Johnson and Gloria Brooks; son-in-law, John Wright; and sister-in-law, Delores Denton.Private Family Memorial Service and Interment.Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha, NE 68132.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.402-451-1000