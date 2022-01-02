Menu
Lois J. Johnson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Johnson, Lois J.

January 4, 1926 - December 30, 2021

Born on January 4, 1926, in Abingdon, VA.

Passed away on December 30, 2021 at Brookestone Village in the Arms of God. Lois was a loving mother and creator of a happy home. She made our world a better place.

Lois and her brothers and sisters were raised in Fullerton, NE. She married Howard Johnson in 1947. She was a traditional mother and homemaker, believing that her work was the greatest of all possible jobs. The person she most admired was Rev. Billy Graham. She was a devoted Christian with her love for Jesus Christ at the center of her life.

Lois is survived by her four children: Howard M. Johnson Jr. (Barbara), Deborah Wright, David Johnson (Ann), and Douglas Johnson (Debra); eleven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; sister, Kathleen Nesbitt; brothers-in-law: Oliver Nesbitt and Wendell Brooks; and sisters-in-law: Betty Jo Johnson and Barbara Denton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard M. Johnson; parents: Willis and Wilma Denton; brothers: Bill Denton and Dick Denton; sisters: Lillian Johnson and Gloria Brooks; son-in-law, John Wright; and sister-in-law, Delores Denton.

Private Family Memorial Service and Interment.

Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church, 5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha, NE 68132.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
Lois was truly one of a kind. I am grateful to have known her from working at Russell´s Salon for many years. It could be the dreariest of days and Lois would bring rays of sunshine with her whenever she came in. Such a wonderful sense of humor, matched by her genuine care and concern for others. Her impeccable style was so elegant and timeless. I cannot imagine the immense loss you must feel with her passing. I will remember my dear friend Lois and her family she loved so much, in my heart and prayers. Mary Z
Mary Z Gagliolo
Work
January 4, 2022
