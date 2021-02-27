Loots, Lois (Wilson) Waggoner
June 21, 1935 - February 25, 2021
Preceded in death by brother, Bud Wilson; sister, Darlene Vandewalle. Survived by daughters; Debra Perrotto (Dave), Carrie Carpenter (Fred); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 6pm-8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, March 2nd at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.