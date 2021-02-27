Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois Waggoner Loots
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Loots, Lois (Wilson) Waggoner

June 21, 1935 - February 25, 2021

Preceded in death by brother, Bud Wilson; sister, Darlene Vandewalle. Survived by daughters; Debra Perrotto (Dave), Carrie Carpenter (Fred); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, March 1st from 6pm-8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICE: Tuesday, March 2nd at 11am at the West Center Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Mar
2
Service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
She was the sweetest lady. I´m so sorry I´m finding out a day after her services. God be with you all. May He comfort you in your time of grief.
Kandi Gallup
March 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Kathy & Terry Clark
March 2, 2021
I'm so sad to hear about your mom. She was a sweet lady and you were the best daughter ever! Prayers for you and all of your family!
Stacey Benning
February 28, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your Mom´s death. Prayers for her and for all of you
Jim and Evetta McKinley
February 27, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear Lois had passed away. She will be missed very much and loved all of you so much. I miss our pie and coffee time with her.
Sharon Diller
February 27, 2021
She was my favorite person at Sam´s Club
JolenePossinger
February 27, 2021
Oh my gosh, I was going to view my dad's video & saw my sweet Lois's name...this makes my heart hurt! I've loved your mom since I met her in Dr. Jim's office...She was always so wonderful to me!! I will truly miss my faithful friend. Love & hugs to her Deb & Carrie, she loved her family so much! xoxo
Donna Carter-Augustine
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results