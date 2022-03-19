Magill, Lois K.
August 8, 1946 - March 16, 2022
Preceded in death by parents E. Allen and Verna; brothers, Kenneth and Harold "Mac". Survived by brothers, Dean and Howard Magill; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
VISITATION: 10am – 12pm Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Braman Mortuary Southwest chapel. GRAVESIDE: 1pm Monday, March 21, 2022, at Ainsworth East Park Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.