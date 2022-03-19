Menu
Lois K. Magill
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Magill, Lois K.

August 8, 1946 - March 16, 2022

Preceded in death by parents E. Allen and Verna; brothers, Kenneth and Harold "Mac". Survived by brothers, Dean and Howard Magill; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

VISITATION: 10am – 12pm Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Braman Mortuary Southwest chapel. GRAVESIDE: 1pm Monday, March 21, 2022, at Ainsworth East Park Cemetery. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com

Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. Omaha, NE 68137~402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Mar
21
Service
1:00p.m.
Ainsworth East Park Cemetery
4th St, Ainsworth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
