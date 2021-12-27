Phillips, Lois



Age 89



Glenwood, IA. Passed away on December 25, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Survived by children, Ann (Bill) Pavkov of Hastings IA, and Bill (Priscilla) Phillips of Papillion, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren (with another due in February 2022).



MEMORIAL SERVICE: 5pm Wednesday, December 29, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to the Service, from 4-5pm. A Memorial fund has been established.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.