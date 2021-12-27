Menu
Lois Phillips
Phillips, Lois

Age 89

Glenwood, IA. Passed away on December 25, 2021 at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha, NE. Survived by children, Ann (Bill) Pavkov of Hastings IA, and Bill (Priscilla) Phillips of Papillion, NE; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren (with another due in February 2022).

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 5pm Wednesday, December 29, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to the Service, from 4-5pm. A Memorial fund has been established.

LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER

Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
Dec
29
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine, Glenwood, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ann & Bill I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Lois for many years at GRC. She was a wonderful person, I have many great memories of her.
Lou Cameron
December 27, 2021
