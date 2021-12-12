Strother, Lois Rae (Clark)



April 8, 1928 - November 8, 2021



Age 93, died peacefully on November 8, 2021 in Boise, ID. She was born on April 8, 1928, the eldest of three children, to Morris and Evelyn Clark in Glen Dale, WV. She met her future husband, Ray Strother, while attending West Virginia Wesleyan University, and they were married in 1948. They moved to Omaha in 1960, where Ray worked for United of Omaha. During the 36 years they lived there, Lois was active in AAUW and, with Ray, in First United Methodist Church, where they were recognized for Distinguished Service in 1996. After Ray's retirement in 1996, they moved to Green Valley, AZ and immensely enjoyed their life there. Lois and Ray were married for almost 63 years and were the loves of each other's lives. Following Ray's death in 2010, Lois moved to Boise, ID to have more frequent contact with her children. She had a keen intellect and was an avid reader. She would beat us all at bridge and Scrabble. Most of all, she loved family gatherings. Lois is survived by her brother, James Clark of Oak Island, NC; children, Jeff (Gail) Strother of Boise, ID, Carol (Jim) Watson of Lincoln, NE, and Dr. Doug (Laurie) Strother of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; son-in-law, Michael Duckworth of Omaha, NE; 8 grandchildren; Gail Strother's daughters; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray; sister, Barbara Chandler; and daughter, Lisa Strother Duckworth.



After her cremation, her ashes were mixed with Ray's for scattering at a future date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.