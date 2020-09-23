Rone, Lola Mae



April 29, 1938 - September 2, 2020



Preceded in death by her son, Vincent Rone. Survived by her children, Edward Rone, Jonathan Rone and Marielle Rone; grandchildren, Kanisha, Vincenta, Michael, Vernon, Bentley, Harrison, Christian, Miranda, Gracelynn and great grandchildren.



Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church with entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



72nd Street Chapel



1010 North 72nd Street



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.