Lola Mae Rone
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
Rone, Lola Mae

April 29, 1938 - September 2, 2020

Preceded in death by her son, Vincent Rone. Survived by her children, Edward Rone, Jonathan Rone and Marielle Rone; grandchildren, Kanisha, Vincenta, Michael, Vernon, Bentley, Harrison, Christian, Miranda, Gracelynn and great grandchildren.

Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church with entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Lola was a great friend and Kairos sister!!! I have missed her greatly! Lola was like family and I love her! Hugs and prayers to the family!
Terry Russell
Friend
September 21, 2020