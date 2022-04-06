Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lonie Mae Lewis
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
Send Flowers
Lewis, Lonie Mae

September 21, 1927 - April 3, 2022

Preceded in death by daughter, Theresa L. Lewis. Survived by children: Eddie (Dorothy) Ballard, Alice Lewis, Sharon Brashears, Dwight Lewis, Patricia Lewis, Donnell Lewis, and Henry Lewis; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

VISITATION: Friday, April 8, 2022, 10–11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - 402-453-5600

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.