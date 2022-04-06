Lewis, Lonie MaeSeptember 21, 1927 - April 3, 2022Preceded in death by daughter, Theresa L. Lewis. Survived by children: Eddie (Dorothy) Ballard, Alice Lewis, Sharon Brashears, Dwight Lewis, Patricia Lewis, Donnell Lewis, and Henry Lewis; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.VISITATION: Friday, April 8, 2022, 10–11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Ames Chapel4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - 402-453-5600