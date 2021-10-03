Menu
Lonny Lloyd McNavage
August 5, 1951 - September 24, 2021

Lonny Lloyd McNavage passed on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence in Kearny, AZ. He was born to Chester John McNavage and Jeanette Mary (Zarkausky) McNavage on August 5, 1951 in Omaha. Lonny was a lifelong devout Catholic. He was also very proud of his Service with the United States Marine Corps, and to be a Knight within the Knights of Columbus. Lonny retired from a very long career in metals mining, smelting and refining. Starting at the ASARCO smelter and refinery in Omaha as a young man, he finished his career retiring from ASARCO at the Ray Mine in Arizona with over 40 years of service. Lonny enjoyed making music, nature, model railroading, and making craft beer.

Lonny was preceded in death by his father, Chester; his mother, Jeanette; and his longtime wife of 45 years, Joyce. He is survived by his son, Justin.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9, at 9:30am at the Infant Jesus of Prague Roman Catholic Church in Kearny, AZ.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Mass
9:30a.m.
Infant Jesus of Prague Catholic Church
501 Victoria Circle, Kearny, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service "Semper Fi " Marine ! May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace on your Journey Home
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
I remember Lonny when was a young boy at St Anthony´s where his mom helped her brother, Fr Peter Zarkauskas who was the Pastor. Lonny and family were great and Fr Pete loved him dearly and always so proud of him. Vivat Jesu. Rest In Peace.
George vulje
Friend
October 3, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 3, 2021
Semper Fi Lonny. A proud Marine and a great Catholic will enter Heaven with the gratitude of all.
Thomas Lang
Other
October 3, 2021
