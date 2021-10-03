McNavage, Lonny LloydAugust 5, 1951 - September 24, 2021Lonny Lloyd McNavage passed on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his residence in Kearny, AZ. He was born to Chester John McNavage and Jeanette Mary (Zarkausky) McNavage on August 5, 1951 in Omaha. Lonny was a lifelong devout Catholic. He was also very proud of his Service with the United States Marine Corps, and to be a Knight within the Knights of Columbus. Lonny retired from a very long career in metals mining, smelting and refining. Starting at the ASARCO smelter and refinery in Omaha as a young man, he finished his career retiring from ASARCO at the Ray Mine in Arizona with over 40 years of service. Lonny enjoyed making music, nature, model railroading, and making craft beer.Lonny was preceded in death by his father, Chester; his mother, Jeanette; and his longtime wife of 45 years, Joyce. He is survived by his son, Justin.FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, October 9, at 9:30am at the Infant Jesus of Prague Roman Catholic Church in Kearny, AZ.