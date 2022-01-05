Menu
Loren M. Matthews
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Matthews, Loren M.

November 15, 1940 - January 2, 2022

Survived by wife, Marilyn (Culp-Kirkland) Matthews; children: Troy (Tina) Matthews, Nikki (Tony) Herrera, Chelsea (Scott) Knight, Shauna (Phil) Carpenter; grandchildren: Morgan Herrera, Gillian (Wyatt) Herrera Hicks, Ethan Herrera, Toby Carpenter, Gavin Carpenter, Aaron Herrera, Caryss Carpenter, Taylor Matthews, Griffin Herrera, Tory Matthews, Cohen Carpenter.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11am at Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Drive, Omaha 68112. VISITATION: 10am. Memorials to the family.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Florence Christian Church
7300 Northridge Drive, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending comforting prayers and wishes to Son Troy and Loren's family and friends. I am so thankful for all my many memories of Loren and the birth of our wonderful Son Troy. Loren may you rest in peace.
Kay Morley
Family
January 21, 2022
Donna Culp
January 19, 2022
Marilyn, We are so sorry to hear of Loren's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Frank & Nancy
Frank & Nancy Bigley
January 13, 2022
Marilyn, we were so sorry to hear of Loren´s passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending love and hugs, Becky & Stu
Becky and Stu Shepard
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and the family during this sad time. Memories heal
Doug and Becky Lundberg
January 8, 2022
Marilyn and family , I am so sorry to hear of Loren's passing . He was a great guy to work with and a true family man . We had a lot of fun together at Kraft Chevrolet and I will always be grateful for what he taught me. My prayers are with you all . God bless
Mark Possinger
January 5, 2022
