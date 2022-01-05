Matthews, Loren M.



November 15, 1940 - January 2, 2022



Survived by wife, Marilyn (Culp-Kirkland) Matthews; children: Troy (Tina) Matthews, Nikki (Tony) Herrera, Chelsea (Scott) Knight, Shauna (Phil) Carpenter; grandchildren: Morgan Herrera, Gillian (Wyatt) Herrera Hicks, Ethan Herrera, Toby Carpenter, Gavin Carpenter, Aaron Herrera, Caryss Carpenter, Taylor Matthews, Griffin Herrera, Tory Matthews, Cohen Carpenter.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 11am at Florence Christian Church, 7300 Northridge Drive, Omaha 68112. VISITATION: 10am. Memorials to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 5 to Jan. 21, 2022.