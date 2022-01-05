Sending comforting prayers and wishes to Son Troy and Loren's family and friends. I am so thankful for all my many memories of Loren and the birth of our wonderful Son Troy. Loren may you rest in peace.
Kay Morley
Family
January 21, 2022
Donna Culp
January 19, 2022
Marilyn, We are so sorry to hear of Loren's passing. Please accept our deepest sympathies. Frank & Nancy
Frank & Nancy Bigley
January 13, 2022
Marilyn, we were so sorry to hear of Loren´s passing. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. Sending love and hugs, Becky & Stu
Becky and Stu Shepard
Friend
January 8, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you and the family during this sad time. Memories heal
Doug and Becky Lundberg
January 8, 2022
Marilyn and family , I am so sorry to hear of Loren's passing . He was a great guy to work with and a true family man . We had a lot of fun together at Kraft Chevrolet and I will always be grateful for what he taught me. My prayers are with you all . God bless