Hodges, Loren W.August 28, 1932 - September 24, 2020VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Saturday, October 3rd beginning at 10am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 11am. Graveside Service: Saturday, 2pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, IA. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com