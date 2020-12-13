Andersen, Lorene Wilma
July 3, 1924 - December 10, 2020
The Lord's work for Lorene Wilma Andersen ended on December 10, 2020, and she has joined her beloved husband, Alvin. Lorene was born on July 3, 1924 to Wilhelm and Elsie Logemann. She married Alvin J Andersen on September 12, 1945. Alvin and Lorene made their home on the Andersen farm NW of Washington, NE. There they raised four sons. After her marriage, she became a lifelong active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bennington, NE. She taught Sunday School, helped make lunch for innumerable funerals, and had many good times with the Church's Couple's Club. One of her many talents was quilting. She was a valued member of the Church Quilters until just the last couple of years. She made many beautiful and treasured quilts as wedding and birthday gifts for her grandchildren. She was an active member of the Washington County Extension Club, and WOW (Women of Washington).
Lorene was lovingly attentive to all of her family. She was the sole survivor of her generation in the Logemann and Andersen families. Preceding her in death were her brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Margaret, and Lester and Dorothy; and her dear sisters-in-law, Clarice Andersen, and Verda Heger Swanson. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Glen and Carleen, Wayne and Wendy, Marvin and Pam, and Wesley and Pam. (She said that she finally got her daughters when her sons married). She is also survived by her grandchildren and their spouses, Darin and Dawn, Emily and Geoffrey DeOld, Brian and Nichole, Kevin and Jessica, Maggie and Geoffrey Peterson, Virginia and Eric Nost, and Kathy and Nathan Benes; and by her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Makayla, Hope, Ella, Tate, Evelyn and Elsie.
A Funeral Service for close family will be held on Thursday, December 17th, at 10am at St. John's Lutheran in Bennington. Due to COVID concerns, social distancing and masking will be expected. The Service will be livestreamed and then at 12Noon following the Service there will be a Zoom session that all are encouraged to attend. Please go to campbellaman.com
for links to the Zoom session and the live-stream.
It is suggested that any memorials be given to the Memorial Fund, or the Quilters at St. John's Lutheran Church.
