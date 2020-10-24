Dlouhy, Lorene M.Age 80 - October 21, 2020Survived by husband, Glen Dlouhy, Omaha; daughter, Kim (Rowan) Lang, Omaha; sons, Todd (Elaine) Dlouhy and Chad (Chris) Dlouhy, all of Lincoln, daughter, Kelly (Brian) Kunst, Waconia, MN; sisters, Norma Hledik, Howells and Gladys Tichota, Greenwood, MO; 11 grandchildren.VISITATION: 9-10:30am; ROSARY 10:30am; MASS 11am, all Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells.SVOBODA FUNERAL HOMESchuyler, NE 402-352-3860