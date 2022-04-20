Hrbek, Loretta A.



October 13, 1921 - April 17, 2022



Loretta Hrbek died peacefully on Easter Sunday morning, April 17th, at Hillcrest Grand Lodge in Papillion. She was 100 years of age and was happy and positive up until the end. She loved her family and was always a joy to be around. She always wanted to "go home" and now she is at peace.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George; and siblings, Walter, Mary, Rose, Helen, Frank and Stella; and grandchildren, James Farhart and infant, James Kyros. She is survived by son, Tony (wife, Charmaine); and daughters, Sallee, and Vicki Kyros (husband, George). She has 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



The family would also like to thank Hillcrest employees for the years of excellent care they provided Loretta at their Papillion location. VISITATION to take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL to be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046). Burial at St. John Mausoleum.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 20, 2022.