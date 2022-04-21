My precious best buddy. My grandma. My shopping buddy,movie partner, so many nights I've spent with grandma sleeping over, she'd let me snack and watch cartoon network until I was sound asleep and stuffed full of pretzels. I'd wake up in the morning to the smell of the BEST FRENCH TOAST IN THE WORLD!!! huge glass of OJ, AND I'd eat until stuffed! We'd go shopping and she'd ALWAYS BUY ME A fun gift or toy! She was my best buddy. Still at 35 years old, my grandma, my love of my life. She's SO HAPPY NOW! SHES HOME WITH HER "BOYFRIEND " JESUS. Watch diligently every single day for Loretta hrbek--- why? She is going to LOVE sending little signals and signs to all of those She loves. I've already got a HUGE message the day after she passed on Monday morning from her...and more and more have been flooding in! The number 17 is a HUGE NUMBER, 13 AS WELL...Watch for those!!! Much love and appreciation for all. Thank you so very much.. love, Kristin turner (kyros) - grand daughter of lorett a hrbek <3

Kristin Turner Family April 20, 2022