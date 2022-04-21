Menu
Loretta A. Hrbek
1921 - 2022
BORN
1921
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
Hrbek, Loretta A.

October 13, 1921 - April 17, 2022

VISITATION to take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5-7pm at Bethany Funeral Home with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL to be held on Friday, April 22, 2002, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church (200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE. 68046). Burial at St. John Mausoleum.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Apr
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church
200 E. 6th St., Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My precious best buddy. My grandma. My shopping buddy,movie partner, so many nights I've spent with grandma sleeping over, she'd let me snack and watch cartoon network until I was sound asleep and stuffed full of pretzels. I'd wake up in the morning to the smell of the BEST FRENCH TOAST IN THE WORLD!!! huge glass of OJ, AND I'd eat until stuffed! We'd go shopping and she'd ALWAYS BUY ME A fun gift or toy! She was my best buddy. Still at 35 years old, my grandma, my love of my life. She's SO HAPPY NOW! SHES HOME WITH HER "BOYFRIEND " JESUS. Watch diligently every single day for Loretta hrbek--- why? She is going to LOVE sending little signals and signs to all of those She loves. I've already got a HUGE message the day after she passed on Monday morning from her...and more and more have been flooding in! The number 17 is a HUGE NUMBER, 13 AS WELL...Watch for those!!! Much love and appreciation for all. Thank you so very much.. love, Kristin turner (kyros) - grand daughter of lorett a hrbek <3
Kristin Turner
Family
April 20, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May she rest in peace.
Kathy (Bekaert) Roy
School
April 20, 2022
