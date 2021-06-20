Erdman, Lori Lynn (Schneider),September 12, 1969 - June 16, 2021Age 51 of Chalco, NE. Lori was born to Dean and Nina Schneider in Fort Calhoun, NE. After grade school at Wranch School in rural Washington County, Lori attended and graduated from High School in Fort Calhoun. She went on to attain a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Accounting and Marketing at Midland University Midland College in Fremont, NE.In Omaha, she met George Erdman, and they wed in 1995, going on to welcome one child, a son, Cooper Dean Erdman in 2002.She started her career in 1990 working for Methodist Health Systems, or Methodist Hospital, that would lead her to working for Zotec for over 25 years as the Office Manager.Lori was a dedicated and loving mother, daughter, and sister. Anyone who knew Lori, even for a short time, knew that she was an exceedingly kind and caring woman. She was a loving mother to Cooper and he was the most important thing in the world to her. Whether it was attending one of the hundreds of Coopers baseball games or helping him with school work, Lori had dedicated her life to raising Cooper with all the love she had.Lori was predeceased by husband, George J. Erdman; father, Dean Schneider; grandmother, Celia Schneider. She is survived by son, Cooper; mother, Nina Schneider; brother, Troy Schneider; family friend, Bill Micheel; father-in-law, Jerry Erdman Sr.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jackie and Harry Hagman, Jerry Erdman Jr., Scott Erdman, Bryan and Jessyca Erdman, Michael Winchester; nieces, Savannah Erdman and Kiley Hagman; nephew, Luke Erdman; and many wonderful friends.FAMILY RECEIVING FRIENDS: 6-8pm Tuesday June 22nd at Reichmuth Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday June 23rd at Reichmuth Funeral Home with Luncheon and Graveside Service at Ft. Calhoun Cemetery to follow.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222