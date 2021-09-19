Hruska, Lori Toren
Age 68
Lori Toren Hruska, a loving and devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 15, 2021. A graduate of Westside High School and University of Nebraska at Omaha, she taught second grade in the Millard School District. Lori lived her life to the fullest full of love and laughter, always focusing on family and friends that she loved dearly. A devout Christian, she now resides with the angels.
Lori was preceded in death by her parents, Randall and Alice Nelson; husband, Dr. David G. Toren. She is survived by husband, James Hruska; son, Mark; and stepson, Jeff and Christine Hruska, all of Lincoln, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Galin and Gary Lundgren of Omaha; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Amy Hruska of Omaha, NE; cousins, nieces, and nephews.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:30am, at St Peter's Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, in Lincoln. ROSARY will be at 10am on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Arthritis Foundation
(www.arthritis.org
).
BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME
4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.