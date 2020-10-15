Polen, Lori M.
May 27, 1961 - October 11, 2020
Preceded in death by stepfather, Mark Buchanan; and sister, Jill Halsey. Survived by mother, Gail Buchanan; father, David Sappinfield (Madonna); brothers, Jeff Buchanan (Shirley) and Todd Buchanan (Chris); other relatives and many friends.
Celebration of Life at later date.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.