Lori M. Polen
Polen, Lori M.

May 27, 1961 - October 11, 2020

Preceded in death by stepfather, Mark Buchanan; and sister, Jill Halsey. Survived by mother, Gail Buchanan; father, David Sappinfield (Madonna); brothers, Jeff Buchanan (Shirley) and Todd Buchanan (Chris); other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life at later date.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
