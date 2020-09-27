Maaske, Lorine F.
February 5, 1924 - September 22, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Donald Maaske; parents, Henry and Catherine Sinner. Survived by daughters: Sharon Finnegan (Dennis), Kathie Mattox (Warren); grandchildren: Andy Mattox (Holly), Todd Mattox (Nicole), (Holly), Todd Mattox (Nicole), Chris Finnegan (Crystal) and Kerry Wise (Justin); great-grandchildren: Aubrey, Aiden, William, Finn, Mallory, Braxton, Evie, Linly, Conner, Sam, Cooper, and Rhett.
Private Family Service at a later date. Memorials to Hospice Serene Care and Alzheimer's Association
.
