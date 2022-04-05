Andersen, Lorraine I. (Lorkovic)
January 15, 1935 - April 1, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, James W.; son, James Patrick; great-grandson, James Thomas Lyons; sisters, Margaret Coniglio and Bette Tourek; brother, John Lorkovic.
Survived by daughter, Mary Pat (Mark) Kenny; daughter-in-law, Lori Andersen; grandchildren: Caitlin (Tommy) Lyons, Brigid (Ben) Woodhead, Daniel Kenny, Alison (Jerrod) Pavelka, Erin Andersen, Mary (Kevin) Tighe, Matthew Andersen, and Jack Kenny; 11 great-grandchildren; many loved nephews, nieces, and friends; special friend, Mary Krayneski.
VISITATION at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (48th and Grover) Thursday, April 7th, after 10am with MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Thomas More Endowment Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.