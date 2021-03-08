Aunt Lorraine - I will always cherish your talent in hair dressing as my mom and I both walked to your house (mom's behive and my duck tail). Ray is blessed to call you an Aunt which makes you my Aunt also. You and my mom have a lot of catching up to do in heaven. God gained a beautiful angel. Rest In Peace Aunt Lorraine. xoxoxoxoxo Ray and Bev Winans

Ray & Bev Winans March 9, 2021