Lorraine M. Andrews-Striegel
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Andrews-Striegel, Lorraine M.

September 4, 1929 - March 5, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary VanDeWalle; brother Maurice VanDeWalle; and husband Bob Striegel. Survived by husband Nick Andrews; daughters: Lisa Stock and husband Dave, and Shannon Ludden; grandchildren: Makayla, Garrett, Cassandra, Rachel, and Nicole; great-grandson Danny; brother, Eugene VanDeWalle and wife Eileen; many step-children, grandchildren, other relatives, and her wonderful dancing friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 5-6:30pm, with 6:30pm ROSARY, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 11, at 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna (508 W. Angus Rd.). INTERMENT: Voss-Mohr Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: bramanmortuary.com

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2021.
We are so saddened to learn of Lori's passing. She was always so sweet and kind to everyone . Lori was loved by many and will be greatly missed. It seems like just yesterday were hosted your wedding at our home
Bob and Linda
March 10, 2021
Aunt Lorraine - I will always cherish your talent in hair dressing as my mom and I both walked to your house (mom's behive and my duck tail). Ray is blessed to call you an Aunt which makes you my Aunt also. You and my mom have a lot of catching up to do in heaven. God gained a beautiful angel. Rest In Peace Aunt Lorraine. xoxoxoxoxo Ray and Bev Winans
Ray & Bev Winans
March 9, 2021
