Andrews-Striegel, Lorraine M.
September 4, 1929 - March 5, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Mary VanDeWalle; brother Maurice VanDeWalle; and husband Bob Striegel. Survived by husband Nick Andrews; daughters: Lisa Stock and husband Dave, and Shannon Ludden; grandchildren: Makayla, Garrett, Cassandra, Rachel, and Nicole; great-grandson Danny; brother, Eugene VanDeWalle and wife Eileen; many step-children, grandchildren, other relatives, and her wonderful dancing friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 5-6:30pm, with 6:30pm ROSARY, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, March 11, at 10am at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Gretna (508 W. Angus Rd.). INTERMENT: Voss-Mohr Cemetery. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: bramanmortuary.com
