Howell, Lorraine "Betty"
December 4, 1933 - October 18, 2020
Omaha - Preceded in death by son, Thomas Kevin Howell; parents, Herman and Lempi Peterson; siblings: Richard, Glenn, and David. Survived by husband of 65 years, Bob; children: Rob (Barb) Howell Jr., Sandy (Steve) Nicholson, Diane (Jeff) West; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; siblings: Kathryn Caughey, Doris Holtz, Gary (Cathy) Peterson; and a host of other loving family and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-7pm; SERVICE: 10:30am Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St., Omaha, NE. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.