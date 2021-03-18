Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lorraine "Bugs" Hamel
FUNERAL HOME
Stokely Funeral Home
121 E Park
West Point, NE
Hamel, Lorraine "Bugs"

Age 89

Lorraine "Bugs" Hamel, of Dodge, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge. Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Stecher and Denise "Dee" (Gary) Eikmeier, both of Dodge; and Kimberly (Mark) Lenhart of Arvada, CO; sons, Tim (Somboon) of Sioux Falls, SD; Chris (Betsy) of Omaha; and Bruce (Diane) of Gretna.

FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, March 20, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome. Lunch will be in the church hall following Mass. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at 1:45pm at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. VISITATION with family present will be Friday from 3-5pm, with a Vigil Service at 5pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Masks are encouraged at the funeral and visitation and seating will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

STOKELY FUNERAL HOME

West Point, NE | (402) 372-2967 | www.stokelyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
NE
Mar
19
Vigil
5:00p.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
NE
Mar
20
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
Dodge , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Stokely Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stokely Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff Knopik
Father
March 18, 2021
F Jeff Knopik
March 18, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Lorraines passing. As a think about her, I smile, and remember all the wonderful memories of the years in Fullerton. I loved being a babysitter for the Hamel kids, spending time with all of you and your parents! Bugs and my Mom didn´t miss dressing up for Halloween very often, and we´re often up for a little mischief and laughter. Will be watching her service on Saturday . We live in Cary , NC .... moved here in 2019. Love to you all and God Bless.
Al and Theresa Zabawa
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results