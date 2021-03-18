So very sorry to hear of Lorraines passing. As a think about her, I smile, and remember all the wonderful memories of the years in Fullerton. I loved being a babysitter for the Hamel kids, spending time with all of you and your parents! Bugs and my Mom didn´t miss dressing up for Halloween very often, and we´re often up for a little mischief and laughter. Will be watching her service on Saturday . We live in Cary , NC .... moved here in 2019. Love to you all and God Bless.

Al and Theresa Zabawa March 17, 2021