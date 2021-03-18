Hamel, Lorraine "Bugs"
Age 89
Lorraine "Bugs" Hamel, of Dodge, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at Parkview Home in Dodge. Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Stecher and Denise "Dee" (Gary) Eikmeier, both of Dodge; and Kimberly (Mark) Lenhart of Arvada, CO; sons, Tim (Somboon) of Sioux Falls, SD; Chris (Betsy) of Omaha; and Bruce (Diane) of Gretna.
FUNERAL MASS: 10am Saturday, March 20, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge with Rev. Matt Gutowski as celebrant. The funeral will be live streamed on the Stokely Funeral Home Facebook page at facebook.com/stokelyfuneralhome
. Lunch will be in the church hall following Mass. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held at 1:45pm at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. VISITATION with family present will be Friday from 3-5pm, with a Vigil Service at 5pm, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Masks are encouraged at the funeral and visitation and seating will be socially distanced by household. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
