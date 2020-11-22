Kula, Lorraine J. (Rabb)
Born on March 4, 1923, and died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at age 97. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Wallace T Kula. Survived by son, Gary (Carol); daughters, Linda Morris and Judie Evans (Bob); other loving relatives and friends.
Private Services have been held.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.