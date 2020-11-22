Menu
Lorraine J. Kula
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Kula, Lorraine J. (Rabb)

Born on March 4, 1923, and died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at age 97. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Wallace T Kula. Survived by son, Gary (Carol); daughters, Linda Morris and Judie Evans (Bob); other loving relatives and friends.

Private Services have been held.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
