Troupe, Lorraine M.
May 4, 1932 - October 7, 2021
Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Thomas Y. Troupe; grandson, Paul Thomas Troupe; parents, John and Stella Siedlyk; and sisters: Frances Slovenske, Charlotte Thompson, and Kathleen Lively. Survived by sons: David, Douglas (Sherri), and Robert (Robin), all of Omaha; daughter, Kristi Nolde (Kirt) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Katherine Reid (Tyler) of Scottsdale AZ, Lauren Parrella (Zach) of Ruston LA, and Nathan Nolde of Madison, WI; brother, Leon Siedlyk of Omaha; many other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Dearest Mom, our hearts are full. We love you beyond measure and will cherish you in our hearts forever and always. Thank you, Lord, for blessing our lives with the best mom ever.
VISITATION: The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, from 6:15pm to 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 14th, at 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be directed to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, or Nebraskans Embracing Life, Omaha, NE.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.