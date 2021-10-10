God of Immeasurable Mercies, by your power, Jesus conquered death and ascended in glory. I entrust my mother into your care, in the name of Jesus Christ. As my mother has departed to live for eternity with you, I thank you for the memories I have. I thank you that she was made in your image and reflected your love. You are the Lord of all life, you brought my mother into existence and you have now called her home. I pray that she will enjoy the fullness of your presence through all eternity. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, Amen.

Rob Troupe Family October 15, 2021