Lorraine M. Troupe
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Troupe, Lorraine M.

May 4, 1932 - October 7, 2021

Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, Thomas Y. Troupe; grandson, Paul Thomas Troupe; parents, John and Stella Siedlyk; and sisters: Frances Slovenske, Charlotte Thompson, and Kathleen Lively. Survived by sons: David, Douglas (Sherri), and Robert (Robin), all of Omaha; daughter, Kristi Nolde (Kirt) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Katherine Reid (Tyler) of Scottsdale AZ, Lauren Parrella (Zach) of Ruston LA, and Nathan Nolde of Madison, WI; brother, Leon Siedlyk of Omaha; many other loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dearest Mom, our hearts are full. We love you beyond measure and will cherish you in our hearts forever and always. Thank you, Lord, for blessing our lives with the best mom ever.

VISITATION: The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 13th, from 6:15pm to 7:30pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7:30pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 14th, at 10:30am, St. Robert Bellarmine Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials may be directed to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, or Nebraskans Embracing Life, Omaha, NE.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
6:15p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, Omaha, NE
Oct
13
Vigil
7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, Omaha, NE
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God of Immeasurable Mercies, by your power, Jesus conquered death and ascended in glory. I entrust my mother into your care, in the name of Jesus Christ. As my mother has departed to live for eternity with you, I thank you for the memories I have. I thank you that she was made in your image and reflected your love. You are the Lord of all life, you brought my mother into existence and you have now called her home. I pray that she will enjoy the fullness of your presence through all eternity. Through Jesus Christ, our Lord, Amen.
Rob Troupe
Family
October 15, 2021
The Weems, Wendt's, and Wubben
October 12, 2021
Thinking of you during this time.
Rose McCallum and Michelle Head
Family
October 11, 2021
