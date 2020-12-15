Lorrie was born to Guntis and Joan (Masek) Klavins. She is survived by significant other, Nick Milani; children, Sa'Shai Lankford, Khayman Klavins, Michelle Milani, and Kyle Milani; cousin, Don Barrot; aunt, Baiba Barrot; cousin, Ronald Francis; sister, Mary Klavins; stepdaughter, Kaila; best friend, Kimberlee Milani; many friends and family.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 16th 5-7pm at Kremer Funeral Home. INURNMENT: at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Thank you, friends and family, for the donations, prayers, and thoughts.
Dear Mary: I´m so sorry to hear about Lorrie. I have many fond memories of you both from all those years ago on Cindy Circle. Keeping you and the rest of her family in my prayers. May memories of her be a blessing and give you comfort.