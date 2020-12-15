Menu
Lorrie Ann Klavins
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
Klavins, Lorrie Ann

October 10, 1967 - December 13, 2020

Lorrie was born to Guntis and Joan (Masek) Klavins. She is survived by significant other, Nick Milani; children, Sa'Shai Lankford, Khayman Klavins, Michelle Milani, and Kyle Milani; cousin, Don Barrot; aunt, Baiba Barrot; cousin, Ronald Francis; sister, Mary Klavins; stepdaughter, Kaila; best friend, Kimberlee Milani; many friends and family.

VISITATION: Wednesday, December 16th 5-7pm at Kremer Funeral Home. INURNMENT: at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Thank you, friends and family, for the donations, prayers, and thoughts.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Kremer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Dear Mary: I´m so sorry to hear about Lorrie. I have many fond memories of you both from all those years ago on Cindy Circle. Keeping you and the rest of her family in my prayers. May memories of her be a blessing and give you comfort.
Jana (Black) Smith
December 15, 2020
