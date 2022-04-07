Menu
Louis Hyland
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
Hyland, Louis

April 21, 1937 - April 1, 2022

Lou Hyland went to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, April 1, 2022 after a period of declining health. He is known to the Omaha community as owner of the Grand Central Market store at 35th and Leavenworth (presently Family Dollar) for many years. Afterward, he opened Grandpa's C-Mart in the 7-Eleven that stood at 5018 Underwood. He and his spouse Paula together ran a catering business, Special Occasions, before retiring from the grocery and catering business in 2019.

Lou was known by everyone to be honest, fair, hard-working and a strong Christian who loved people with his life, which was marked by many, many acts of charity, compassion, and generosity. In addition, he and Paula provided a group home to over 700 children for 40-plus years, giving much love and guidance to all who shared their home. He loved his family and taught them the meaning of 'family'. He was a mentor and an example to his own children as well as many others. Over the years he supported charities such as Catholic Charities, Nebraska Children's Home, and Mount Carmel. He passionately loved all his children but most of all he loved his life-long spouse, Paula to whom he was married days short of 65 years.

Survived by his beloved spouse, Paula; brother Mike Hyland, sister Kathy (Terry) Smith; children, Steve (Gina) Hyland, Cyndi (Paul) Schaer, Marilyn (Kelley) Thompson, J-Me (Lisa) Hyland, Debbie (Chris) Nagel; 13 grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Hopson, Macy Matt, Molly (Bob) Harvey, Brian Mains, Jake (Cait) Mains, Shawn (Jennifer) Thompson, Daniel (Kaysey) Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Ian and Roxanne Hyland, Jennifer (Steven) McConnell, Jackie and John Nagel; 7 great-grandchildren: (Riley, Aiden, and Wyatt Hopson; Madi and Parker Mains, Keelan Thompson, Elizabeth McConnell); many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Bettye and Bud Hyland; brothers, Donald and Daryle; daughter, Kim Ward.

VISITATION will be at Kremer Funeral Home, Friday April 8, 2022, 6–8pm. SERVICES will be at Christ Is Lord Church, 7119 Irvington Rd., Saturday April 9, 2022, 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the following: Christ Is Lord Church; Nebraska Children's Home; Mount Carmel Ministries, Alexandria, MN.

KREMER FUNERAL HOME

6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kremer Funeral Home
6302 Maple Street, Omaha, NE
Apr
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Christ Is Lord Church
7119 Irvington Rd., NE
